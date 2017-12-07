‘Today’ Holiday Party A Big Bust Amid Matt Lauer Scandal: ‘No Dancing Or Drinking’

Disgraced anchor Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show after he was accused of sexual harassment, and now RadarOnline.com has learned the bombshell scandal has rocked the entire staff at the Peacock network.

The company held a “End-of-Year” holiday party at the Black Ban in NYC on Thursday, November 7, and insiders reveal the bash was a total bust in light of Lauer’s shocking firing!

“It was very, very somber,” one snitch spills exclusively to Radar. “There was no dancing and very little drinking like in previous years.”

“The men on staff are frightened to even talk to the women,” dished the informant.

Fears of further scandal have even pushed many of the staff and producers to go as far as making their social media accounts private. “What happens at the Today show now has to stay at the Today show,” the source says of the group’s new unwritten motto.

As Radar readers know, Lauer was recently fired from his longtime hosting position at NBC’s Today Show. The network shared a statement on the matter, claiming they had never received a complaint about him, but had reason to believe the claims were true.

NBC’s second-in-command, Noah Oppenheim reportedly even said that if they were to find out that someone knew of Lauer’s behavior and refused to speak out, that person would be severely punished.

Lauer admitted to his actions in a shocking statement after the incident, claiming he was “ashamed” and would be taking time to reflect his actions and better himself as a person.

