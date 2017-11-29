Matt Lauer Fired! NBC Host Bashed For ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’

Longtime NBC host Matt Lauer has been fired for inappropriate sexual behavior.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the veteran TODAY host was let go after a coworker filed a “detailed” complaint about Lauer’s allegedly sick behavior.

“Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” tweeted TODAY this Wednesday morning.

During Wednesday’s TODAY segment, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie addressed the issue saying, “it’s a sad morning” before claiming NBC News Chairman, Andy Lack told them of the shocking incident just moments before sending them on air.

Lack claimed it was the first complaint the network had received about Lauer, but executives had reason to believe “it was not an isolated incident.”

“We are heartbroken,” said Guthrie, 45. “I’m heartbroken for Matt as my dear dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

She added that she was shocked to hear the news and did not yet know how to deal with it.

Hoda, 53, added: “I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and as a colleague…it’s hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know.”

“We promise to be transparent,” concluded Guthrie, saying they would share more on the Lauer, 59, incident once they gather all the details.

