Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

When it comes to women, Matt Lauer has never been a saint. As The National ENQUIRER reported in 2013 , the former NBC host – who was let go earlier this week – was completely "obsessed" with a young intern who made appearances on his show. Though he has been married to Roque since 1998, he was caught sexting the much-younger hottie after having a romantic lunch with her. Photo credit: Getty Images

The blonde beauty, Lucie Fink, was interviewed by the former host four times, and even boasted about their relationship, writing on social media:"Just ate lunch alone with Matt Lauer at the Four Seasons Hotel's restaurant in NYC. He is SO nice…my new mentor :)" Photo credit: Getty Images

After posing in a skimpy bikini in Cosmo Magazine, Fink admitted she wanted to "be famous" while pals claimed they'd found inappropriate sexts between her and Lauer. A friend said it was clear that the longtime news host wanted to "bed her" and that Fink was too "innocent" to see it. Photo credit: Getty Images

Aside from her allegedly flirty relationship with the young intern, Lauer was also caught in a cheating scandal with married Jessica Thorman. It was said the two had an intimate relationship while Lauer was first engaged to Roque. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Morales – a scandal that caused a pregnant Roque to file for divorce from her longtime hubby. Lauer denied the Later, in 2006, rumors spread that Lauer was bedding colleague– a scandal that caused a pregnant Roque to file for divorce from her longtime hubby. Lauer denied the claims of his affair with his female TODAY co-star , and Roque withdrew the paperwork a month later. Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite her forgiving her sleazy hubby, a source claimed Roque was always "insanely jealous" of Lauer's flirty relationships with other women and even begged him to pull his strings to get Morales fired. According to a source, the ex-NBC host's womanizing ways created a "festering wound in their marriage." Photo credit: Getty Images

Lauer went on two have three children with Roque, yet an insider told The ENQUIRER that he is a complete "hound dog." Speaking of his obsession with college girl Fink, the insider added:"Even if nothing physical has hap­pened between them, Annette will be furious to hear the rumors." Photo credit: Getty Images

Lauer escaped a massive scandal when NBC's Ann Curry tried to warn network executives about the male host's wandering eye. She told them what she knew of the rumors about him and Morales as well as of his alleged relationship with a young intern. She was forced out and, up until this morning, rumors of Lauer's sexually inappropriate ways were put to rest. Photo credit: Getty Images