Matt Lauer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Female Staffer During Olympics

Matt Lauer allegedly assaulted a female staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics!

As RadarOnline.com has learned through Page Six reports, the former NBC host – who was fired from his position after the accusations came to light – came onto one of his coworkers without her consent.

“An NBC staffer come forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the 2014 Olympics. There have been rumors about Matt having affairs with subordinates at NBC for years, but those were believed to be consensual.”

“This incident…was not,” a source told Page Six.

As Radar previously reported, TODAY shared a statement via Twitter this Wednesday morning writing: “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

His co-host Savannah Guthrie spoke out about the incident, saying she was “heartbroken” and would report the full story once she received the full details of Lauer’s alleged assaults.

NBC News Chairman, Andy Lack claimed show executives had reason to believe Lauer’s allegedly forced sexual encounter with the female colleague was not an isolated incident.

