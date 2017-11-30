Matt Lauer Speaks Out Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations: I’m ‘Embarrassed & Ashamed’

Matt Lauer has finally spoken out regarding his explosive sexual harassment scandal. After being accused of abusing and acting inappropriately towards various female colleagues, the former NBC co-anchor has shared his own shocking statement and apology.

Here is Matt Lauer’s full statement pic.twitter.com/ht1CLzMU6S — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2017

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage ad disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” read Savannah Guthrie on this Thursday’s Today show, from Lauer’s statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” continued the note.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of tie and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” concluded the host.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, NBC fired Lauer, 59, after receiving various complaints about his sexual acts from female employees. Both Guthrie and Hoda Kotb voiced their sadness over the matter, saying they were shocked and “heartbroken.” As of now, Lauer is still married to longtime wife Annette Roque and has not spoken of his future endeavors.

