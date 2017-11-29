Katie Couric Accused Former Cohost Matt Lauer Of Pinching Her ‘On The A** A Lot’

Matt Lauer‘s sexual misconduct in the workplace has allegedly been going on for years — and Katie Couric was even a victim of his bad behavior, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking admission on a 2012 episode of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, Couric, 60 — who cohosted Today from 1991 to 2006 — claimed her colleague, 59, pinched her butt on multiple occasions!

“You cohosted the Today show with Matt Lauer for 15 years. What is Matt’s most annoying habit?” Cohen asked Couric during the “Plead the Fifth” segment.

“He pinches me on the a** a lot,” she answered sheepishly.

As Radar previously reported, Lauer was fired Wednesday morning for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

He reportedly sexually assaulted a staffer during the Sochi Olympic Games, Page Six reported.

Radar has confirmed that Lauer has left his New York City apartment in the wake of the shocking allegations.

