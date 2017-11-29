Matt Lauer Flees Home Amid Firing & Sexual Assault Scandal

Matt Lauer has fled his luxury New York City apartment amid his firing from NBC for sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“Here’s not here,” a woman identifying herself as the family housekeeper told Radar.

Lauer also owns a residence in Sag Harbor, New York, though Radar was unable to confirm if he has retreated to his vacation home.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

The 59-year-old news vet last appeared on the Today show on Tuesday, November 28, but was absent from the news desk this morning.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie immediately addressed Lauer’s absence with a bombshell admission: He had been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

“We are heartbroken,” said Guthrie, 45. “I’m heartbroken for Matt as my dear, dear friend and my partner, and he has been loved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

PHOTOS: From Megyn Kelly To Michael Strahan — TV’s Most Overpaid Stars Exposed!

Page Six has reported that Lauer was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

For updates on this breaking news story, keep reading Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.