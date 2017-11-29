Abusing His Power? Matt Lauer Caught Sexting Young Intern

Long before he was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague, former NBC host Matt Lauer had a secret infatuation with a hot young intern!

As RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, Lauer – who has been married to Annette Roque for almost twenty years – was completely “obsessed” with sexy student Lucie Fink during his last years on the TODAY show. The blonde beauty appeared on the stage various times to speak on social issues, and was interviewed by Lauer on four of those occasions!

While pals claimed the intern was “too innocent” to notice the host’s sick intentions, she did boast about their controversial relationship all over social media.

After the two shared an intimate lunch in 2013, she wrote “Just ate lunch alone with Matt Lauer at the Four Seasons Hotel’s restaurant in NYC. He is SO nice…my new mentor :)”

At the time, pals claimed they had found racy sexts between the intern and Lauer, 59, on her phone, adding that the ex-host constantly made comments about the skimpy outfits Fink wore on the show.

He once allegedly advised her not to wear her sexy denim mini shorts on their upcoming interview.

“It’s apparent Matt’s thinking about her wearing sexy clothing,” a pal of Fink told Radar at the time. “He wants to bed her.”

While Lauer never commented on his relationship with the much-younger intern, he was involved in a series of racy scandals with co-workers and other women – all while remaining married to Roque!

