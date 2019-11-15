Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling Jokes About Money Problems At Live Show After ‘BH90210’ Cancellation Ticket sales for the actress’ tour with co-host Jennie Garth have been low.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth took to the stage for their live talk show despite low ticket sales and a series of cancellations, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the cash-strapped actress joked about her financial woes, while co-host Garth became emotional over the cancellation of BH90210.

An attendee of Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember at the MGM Northfield Park in Ohio on Thursday, November 14 exclusively told Radar that Spelling, 46, “did make a joke about how Barneys was the only credit card she still has.”

As Radar has extensively reported, American Express Bank sued Spelling and husband Dean McDermott, 52, in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016. In August 2019, American Express Bank filed a Writ of Execution. The bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Spelling owes the bank.

Spelling and McDermott were also sued by City National bank for failing to pay back a $400,000 loan. The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017. The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was dissolved in April, as she agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys.

She also owes $1,182,760 in federal and state taxes, as Radar reported.

The mom-of-five lost much-needed income when reboot BH90210 was canceled after ratings declined during the show’s six-week run. Spelling received $70,000 per episode and then pocketed an additional $15,000 per episode for co-creating the show.

When the audience said they wanted a second season, Garth, 47, “got teary eyed.”

“They seemed very appreciative of the support,” the insider said.

Throughout the show, Spelling and Garth “talked back and forth with the audience.”

“They came out with their dogs and each had some wine while answering questions,” the eyewitness said. “They showed scenes from Beverly Hills, 90210 and they had some fans on stage playing games.”

Spelling told some drunk stories to the crowd, as the two spent a lot of time “making fun of their past selves.”

As Radar has reported, tickets for Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember haven’t been selling well.

The November 12 show at Taft Theater in Cincinnati, OH, the November 13 show at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA, the November 16 show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, IN, the November 17 show at The Chicago Theatre and the November 21 show at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA have all been canceled, the venues previously confirmed to Radar.

Tickets for remaining shows appear to be low.

But the insider told Radar exclusively, “There was a decent amount of people, but I liked it that way. It felt more intimate, like you were hanging out with them. It was really awesome!”