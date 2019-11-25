Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tragic Mystery: Harry Morton's Cause Of Death Still Unknown, Toxicology Testing Underway

Harry Morton was found dead in his Beverly Hills home over the weekend and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, although the cause of death remains unknown, a toxicology test is currently underway.

“An examination is pending. We do not have a cause of death yet,” the Los Angeles County Coroner told Radar.

The autopsy was completed on Monday, Nov. 25.

Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told Radar: “The examination was performed today and the cause of death is deferred. Deferred means the doctor is requesting additional investigation before providing a final determination on the cause and manner of death.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to Radar the businessman, 38, passed away on November 23. His body was discovered by a family member, and although paramedics arrived at the scene, a law enforcement source said he was pronounced dead there and was then transported to the coroner’s office. No foul play is suspected.

“On the 23rd at 5:17 we responded, police and fire, to a report of an unconscious male adult inside a residence of the 500 block of hayes avenue. And then shortly after the arrival, first responders determined the male was deceased. The death investigation was referred to the LA County coroner. And there are no further details at this time,” the Beverly Hills Watch Commander revealed to Radar.

As readers know, the restauranteur started the popular chain Pink Taco and was the son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton, 72.

Harry also became famous for dating celebrity women. He dated Lindsay Lohan in the 2000s and Demi Moore after her split from husband Ashton Kutcher. Harry was also linked to Jennifer Aniston for a brief time, and went to dinner with Britney Spears in 2015.

As Radar reported exclusively, Harry’s many celebrity friends are shocked by his untimely passing, especially Lohan, 33.

A source close to Lohan exclusively told Radar, “She’s been phoning friends crying hysterically after Morton’s death. Harry’s friends have all been texting each other getting the word out.”