Heartbroken Over Harry: Lindsay Lohan 'Crying Hysterically' Over Ex Morton's Death

Lindsay Lohan has been devastated by the untimely death of a former boyfriend, famed restaurateur Harry Morton.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Morton, who founded the Pink Taco chain, was found dead at age 38 on Saturday, November 23.

Now his many celebrity friends are shocked, especially Lohan, 33, Radar has exclusively learned.

A source close to Lohan exclusively told Radar, “She’s been phoning friends crying hysterically after Morton’s death. Harry’s friends have all been texting each other getting the word out.”

The hunky business tycoon, the son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton, 72, was reportedly found unresponsive at his Beverly Hills home by a family member.

Although paramedics arrived at the scene, a law enforcement source told a website that Harry was pronounced dead there and was then transported to the coroner’s office — where an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected.

Ladies’ man Harry became as famous for dating celebrity women as for his businesses.

He dated Lohan in 2006 and Demi Moore after her split from husband Ashton Kutcher.

Harry was also linked to Jennifer Aniston for a brief time, and went to dinner with Britney Spears in 2015.

But none of his high-profile relationships seemed to last.

Harry was never married or had kids.

As PEOPLE reported, Harry’s romance with Lohan was a whirlwind summer of love.

The two met at Lohan’s 20th birthday bash that July 2006, and Harry became the star’s sidekick. They attended the Venice Film Festival together.

Harry accompanied Lohan to the premiere of her movie Bobby in Venice.

Engagement rumors flew in and Lohan stoked the fire by wearing different rings.

But her mother Dina told reporters at the time, “They’re not engaged.”

Lohan’s life has gone on a downward spiral in recent years, but when she was with Harry, things were a little more stable.

They vacationed together in Hawaii, getting photographed kissing in the surf. Harry was a fitness enthusiast who showed off his fit body.

When Lohan was hospitalized briefly for “dehydration” and “exhaustion” in July 2006, Harry was right by her side.

On other dates, the cute couple went to a clambake, a party for Prada in Beverly Hills, and to the nightclub Les Deux with pal Nicole Richie.

He reportedly dumped the Mean Girls actress after dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, but they reconciled 24 hours later.

However, they soon called it quits for good.

A source told PEOPLE, “She was too much drama” for Harry.

His Mexican food Pink Taco business was wildly popular and he also remarked about another business he owned in 2008, “The Viper Room is a passion project of mine–it is such an icon in LA and the music industry.”

River Phoenix died of a drug overdose at the club in 1993, before Harry bought it.

Restaurant expert Harry bought Elvis Presley‘s former Beverly Hills estate but it reportedly wasn’t the house where he died on Saturday.

Harry worked tirelessly as a volunteer sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles and was recently named a Reserve Detective of the Year.