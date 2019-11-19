Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tori & Dean Celebrate His Birthday Amid ‘BH90210’ Cancellation & Money Woes The pair continue to live a lavish lifestyle despite ongoing legal wars.

Tori Spelling spared no expense when celebrating her hubby, Dean McDermott’s birthday this week.

As new photos show, the love birds jetted off to New York City to enjoy a night out at Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship. The hotspot boats a tasty menu of burgers and beers, though Spelling, 46, and McDermott, 53, were pictured having an extravagant dessert.

Their celebratory date night took place on Monday, November 18, though McDermott’s 53rd birthday was Saturday, November 16.

In photos of the night, the famous parents were all smiles while enjoying their food and each other’s company. Their outing, though, comes amid their many troubles. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Beverly Hills: 90210 reboot has not been picked up for a second season, prompting fans and actors to assume it will be cancelled.

Fox announced earlier this month that it will not order a second season of BH90210, the remake of the classic ‘90s series. Still, some stars are hopeful.

“Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material,” Jennie Garth tweeted after Fox’s announcement. “You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned…”

Spelling also addressed Fox’s announcement on her Instagram page.

“Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds…” she wrote.

Even Gabrielle Carteris butted in, telling Entertainment Tonight that the show was not actually cancelled, “It was not picked up. But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening, so we’ll see.”

If the show is cancelled after all, however, this, of course, means no paychecks for broke stars Spelling and McDermott.