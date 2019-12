Photo Credit: Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to Instagram last year around Christmas time and posted a video burning the gift Kailyn Lowry got her in attempt to end their longtime feud.She poured gasoline on the three highly inflammable hair products. She then said, “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering,” before lighting the products on fire.“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s**t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s**t AGAIN!!!’