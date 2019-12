Photo Credit: Shutterstock; Ryan Lochte/Instagram

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is getting ready for the summer games in 2020 by showing off his svelte new bod! In October, Lochte, 35, shared a before and after photo of himself on Instagram , announcing that he’d lost 21 pounds in just two months.“Getting my groove back thanks to the help of @fitplan_app,” wrote the gold medalist. “I’ve adjusted my diet and upgraded my fitness routine and I’m down 21 pounds since Nationals in August! Not only is it my goal to make my 5th olympics but it would be an honor to represent USA in Tokyo next Summer!”