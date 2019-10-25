Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adele Shows Off New Look, Looks Slim In Black Dress At Drake’s Birthday Bash

Adele is single and ready to mingle! This week, the singer debuted an elegant new look at Drake’s star-studded birthday party.

Photos show the star looking chic in a black off-the-shoulder velvet dress, and heels. Her hair was pulled back in a Sharon Stone-inspired do, from Stone’s iconic character in the 1995 film Casino.

Adele, 31, pulled off a cat-eye with copper eyeshadow, and completed her look with a set of dangly, white, oversized earrings.

“I used to cry but now I sweat 😂 #gingermckenna Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi 🌹” she captioned a sultry photo of herself making a kissing face on her Instagram.

As several fans noted, the singer’s highlighter was spot-on, and she looked happier than ever despite her recent heartbreak.

“OH” Ariana Grande commented in admiration.

“I can’t handle the beauty!” Chrissy Metz wrote.

“Beautiful. Xxx,” David Walliams remarked.

Apart from flaunting her trendy new style, Adele also showed off her weight loss.

The “Someone Like You” singer looked slim and stunning in her party gown. She was all smiles while enjoying the evening with her famous pals, just one months after filing for divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Adele called it quits with her charity entrepreneur hubby, 45, this September. The two had separated five months prior to the filing, as they had allegedly been leading separate lives.

Adding to their marital issues, Konecki allegedly contacted his ex-wife stylist Clary Collicutt on Christmas, behind Adele’s back.

“Clary was shocked to get a message from Simon wishing her happy Christmas, especially because the news he had split from Adele wasn’t out there, but now it all makes sense,” The Sun UK reported.

“He messaged again on her birthday in February and wanted to meet for coffee in Hove, but she hasn’t told anyone if she has met him yet. They have a long history,” an insider told the outlet. “They were neighbors, then a couple for more than four years before he met Adele. They had the same friends and seemed to have a solid relationship. Clary adored him, and it was a shock to everyone when they broke up.”

Despite the drama between them, Adele and her baby daddy said in a statement that they remain committed to co-parenting their 7-year-old son, Angelo Adkins. Both parents will be sharing joint physical and legal custody of the child.