Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former '90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Says He's Lost 125 Pounds In Prison Like fellow reality star Joe Giudice, he undergoes transformation behind bars!

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava says he’s lost a whopping 125 pounds while serving his prison sentence.

The reality TV personality told E! News that he and a fellow inmate work out together every day and the results have been incredible.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jorge was arrested on February 12, 2018 after being busted with 293lbs of marijuana in his truck.

Nava married sexy Russian model Anfisa Arkipchenko, whom he met via Facebook, during season four of the popular reality series.

Fans were shocked to see a recent new inmate photo of Jorge looking dramatically slimmer. He tipped the scales at 275 pounds upon his admission to prison.

Jorge’s transformation follows The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice‘s amazing weight loss reveal after he left prison.

Jorge, who is in Arizona State Prison in Phoenix, told E!, “I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome. Hopefully people can see that I am able to turn things around even though I am at the lowest point in my life.”

The disgraced ex-90 Day Fiance star said he and another prisoner exercise together daily—once at 4 a.m. and again in the afternoon. “We both motivate each other and we push ourselves to the limit pretty much” with “military-based” workouts and “a lot of jogging.”

Jorge has been eating oatmeal and peanut butter and as he’s in prison, he can no longer consume the fast food, energy drinks and soda he once loved.

“I had a really bad diet when I was out in the free world,” he admitted to E!

Jorge said he wants to be in the healthiest shape possible to re-join wife Anfisa when he’s released, which could reportedly be next August.

Despite his prison stint, their marriage is going “really well,” Jorge claimed.

“I feel healthy and energetic….My hope is to basically get out and start life over with a different point of view,” he said. “I don’t want to make the same mistake that I already did.”

Radar exclusively reported that Jorge has had three different jobs since he began serving his sentence on September 7, 2018.

According to Arizona Department of Corrections, Jorge worked as a garbage collector, completing 42 hours up until his evaluation on March 26, 2019.

He then worked as a kitchen clerk from March 26 to May 20, completing 282 hours in that time period.

Later, Jorge then moved on to kitchen cook, completing 256 hours. His most recent evaluation was on July 1, 2019.

While Jorge has been learning how to prepare healthy meals in the prison kitchen, his wife Anfisa has been competing in bikini competitions!

At the NPC fitness competition, she took home first place in three different categories.

“This is crazy,” Anfisa raved about her win. “I have no words. Only two weeks after my first show.”

And when her husband Jorge leaves the big house, she’ll be getting a whole new man!