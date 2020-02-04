The world was in shock when news first broke that the Newlyweds stars, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, would be getting a divorce, just four years after tying the knot. What seemed like the perfect marriage to viewers was actually chaos behind the scenes.

In Simpson’s new memoir “Open Book,” obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com ahead of its February 4 release, the Take My Breath Away singer reveals some hard truths about their messy marriage. From cheating accusations, financial issues, and jealousy, what started out as perfect union soon turned out to be a nightmare.

During their high-profile romance, Simpson, 39, rose to fame, Lachey, 46, mostly took a back seat. This didn’t sit well with the former boy band member.

At one point, Simpson accused Lachey of cheating on her while simultaneously finding herself forming a strong emotional connection to one of her costars from the Dukes Of Haphazard.

And although she and Lachey seemed to be financially stable and successful, Simpson admits in the book that they couldn’t keep up with the mortgage on their $1,000,000 mansion.

Soon, the stars saw themselves in a hopeless marriage and Simpson wanted out. She eventually called it quits, but not before Lachey tried putting up a fight to save their marriage. He begged her not to leave him, but she insisted that it was the right thing to do for the both of them.

In her memoir, the singer, actor, and fashion designer, leaves nothing off the table when it comes to her crumbling marriage to Lachey. For the full inside story, scroll through Radar’s gallery.