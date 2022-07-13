'Love Is Blind' Contestant Jeremy Hartwell Sues Netflix, Claims Participants Were 'Deprived' Of Food & Water

Jeremy Hartwell, a former contestant on Netflix’s Love is Blind, has sued the reality TV show in connection to numerous alleged labor abuses on set, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes shortly before season three of the hit show is scheduled to premiere this year, Hartwell reportedly filed a lawsuit – on behalf of all the show’s contestants plus similar participants on other reality TV shows – against Netflix, the show's production company, Kinetic Content, and the program’s casting company, Delirium TV.