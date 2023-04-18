Petition To Remove Nick & Vanessa Lachey As 'Love Is Blind' Hosts Exceeds 11k After 'Biased' Reunion
Love Is Blind fans are coming for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's throats after accusing the couple of being "biased" during the Season 4 reunion. RadarOnline.com has learned that viewers are looking to dethrone the former boy band singer, 49, and his wife, 42, by starting a petition that has already garnered over 11k signatures.
The Love Is Blind reunion finally became streamable on Netflix Monday, hours after its promised live reunion failed to air following technical difficulties. The dating reality show's devoted fans already wanted blood for the delay — but they really expressed anger after watching Nick and Vanessa host the reunion.
The Change.org petition is called "Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind." At the time of this post, it has almost gained its goal of 15k signatures.
Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else,” the petition read on Tuesday.
“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment,” the petition's description added, calling the couple “cringey.”
It was started after Love Is Blind fans expressed their disappointment with the way Nick and Vanessa conducted the reunion.
“This Reunion just feels so awkward. Doesn’t seem like there is any flow, hosts way too biased, it’s just weird,” one person wrote. After a second watcher tweeted, “Unpopular opinion but Nick and Vanessa are bad hosts who are clearly biased," someone else commented, "Oh good! I wasn’t the only one thinking this! Nick and Vanessa [Lachey] are easily the worst part of Love Is Blind and that’s saying something considering all the corny stuff and drama and terrible people that come on this show.”
As for who fans want to replace Nick and Vanessa, several of them advised Netflix to bring back Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. The couple successfully found love during Season 1 of the experimental show and are still going strong.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Lacheys and Netflix for comment.