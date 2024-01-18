Judge Shuts Down Nick Carter’s Plea to Dismiss Sexual Assault Accuser Melissa Schuman’s California Lawsuit

As we first reported, Schuman sued Carter over an alleged incident that went down at a Santa Monica, California apartment in 2002.

Schuman said she was 18 and Carter was 22 when he took her virginity despite her objections. Schuman, who was a member of the girl group Dream, reported the alleged assault to police in 2017 but no charges were ever brought against Carter.

Schuman then filed her civil lawsuit. Carter denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Schuman and her father Jerome had conspired with another woman named Shannon Ruth to shake him down for money.