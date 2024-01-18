Kanye West Records 40-minute Apology Video Following Recent Antisemitic Outbursts: Report
Kanye West reportedly filmed a lengthy 40-minute apology video to make amends for his recent and widely controversial antisemitic outbursts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after West, 46, faced backlash following his latest antisemitic rant in December, the Donda rapper reportedly filmed a nearly one-hour-long apology video.
According to TMZ, the apology video is set to be released alongside West’s upcoming new album, Vultures, on February 9.
Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that West hired a team of cameramen to shoot the video sometime last month and that the entire 40-minute recording is West talking directly to the camera.
The insiders also claimed that West “rambled” several times throughout the 40-minute apology video and, at some points, was completely incoherent.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West’s 40-minute apology video comes weeks after the rapper-turned-fashion-designer faced fresh backlash for an antisemitic tirade he went on during a listening party in Las Vegas last month.
The Yeezy creator ranted about Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler, and Jesus Christ during the shocking incident.
“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” West was caught on video saying. “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. Bring your sponsorships to that.”
The College Dropout rapper also shared a series of controversial and antisemitic lyrics from his upcoming album during the Vegas listening party last month.
“How I’m antisemitic?” West rapped. “I just f----- a Jewish b----.”
“I still keep some Jews with me/Management? Nah/I only let ’em do my jewelry,” he rapped during another song.
West later apologized to the Jewish community after a recording of the Vegas listening party went viral online. He acknowledged his “unintended” antisemitic “outbursts” in a message that was written entirely in Hebrew.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the rapper wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on December 25.
“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he continued.
West concluded his apology post by admitting that forgiveness is “important” and that he is “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”
Meanwhile, West’s legal woes worsened earlier this month when a man sued the rapper for assault and battery.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim, Justin Poplawski, filed the lawsuit against West in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Poplawski claimed that West struck him in January 2022 when Poplawski approached the rapper for his autograph.
“I’m going to make a f------ example out of you,” West allegedly shouted before the alleged assault and battery transpired.