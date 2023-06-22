Nick Carter’s Accuser Melissa Schuman Rips Pop Star’s Witness Who Claims Pop Star Did Not Assault Her in 2002

Nick Carter’s accuser Melissa Schuman is calling out the pop star for introducing an alleged witness who refuted her assault claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Melissa has objected to Nick using a declaration from his friend and former roommate, Tony Bass.

Source: mega

Tony said he was with Nick on the night Melissa claimed the Backstreets Boys star assaulted her inside a Santa Monica apartment. As we previously reported, Melissa claimed that when she was 18 and Nick was 22, he forcibly performed oral sex on her and made her perform the act on him.

Melissa said Nick took her virginity that night despite her pleading with him to stop because she was waiting till marriage. She filed a police report against Nick, but the District Attorney declined to press charges. Nick and Melissa are now in the middle of dueling lawsuits. She sued the singer for the alleged assault while Nick sued the accuser and her father, Jerome.

Source: @themelissaschuman/instagram

Nick’s attorney said, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 - and it still is.” In his countersuit, Nick claimed Melissa and her father convinced another woman named Shannon Ruth to file a lawsuit against him with similar claims.

To back up his claim he never assaulted Melissa, Nick submitted a declaration from Tony. “Bass was present on the night in question and, as admitted by Schuman, was lying on the floor just feet away from the bed where Schuman claims that Carter “violently” and “relentlessly” raped her,” the filing reads.

Source: @nickcarter/instagram

“As the night grew late and we got tired, we decided to go to Nick’s bedroom. Again, we were all four together. We went to the bedroom because Nick had music equipment in the room, and he wanted to play us some of his new music. Nick and Melissa hopped on the bed while Rachel and I laid down on the floor beside the bed. The four of us continued talking, laughing and listening to music,” Tony said.

He wrote, “Based on my knowledge and personal observations from the night in question, I believe Melissa’s accusations that Nick sexually assaulted her to be totally false. She was flirting and making out with Nick all night long and continued displaying her affection for him the next morning when we walked to the parking garage. She was lying in bed with Nick three feet away from me and her friend Rachel while she contends she was raped. It did not happen.”

Source: mega

Now, Melissa objects to Tony being used as a witness. She claimed his statements are misleading as he “did not observe [Nick] throughout the entirety of the night.” Further, she said his other statements are hearsay and should be not admitted into the record. The judge has yet to rule.