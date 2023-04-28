Nick Carter Calls Out Sexual Assault Accuser for Dragging His Late Brother Aaron Into Court Battle

Nick Carter has blasted his sexual assault accuser Melissa Schuman for using his late brother Aaron’s past comments as evidence in court — claiming Aaron had recanted the statements before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nick has had it with Schuman using comments from Aaron as evidence that had been retracted.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carter has been sued by two women for sexual assault. The first case was filed by a woman named Shannon Ruth who claimed Carter assaulted her in 2001. Ruth said she was invited by Carter onto his tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert. Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, claimed the pop star forced her to perform a sexual act on him and then proceeded to assault her.

Carter denied the claim. His attorney said, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue." Earlier this month, Carter was hit with a second lawsuit by Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream. She accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002.

She accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Schuman said he then took her virginity despite her telling him she was waiting for marriage. She first made her allegations in 2017. She filed a police report but the District Attorney declined to press charges. Carter has denied Schuman’s allegations and recently introduced a bombshell witness in court. His ex-roommate claimed to be present for his night with Schuman and said the assault never happened.

In newly filed documents, Carter trashed Schuman accusing her and her father of conspiring with Ruth. In addition, he said they dragged his late brother Aaron into the mess at one point. In his filing, Carter said, “After spending several years publicly spreading defamatory and heinous claims” about him, Schuman and her father Jerome instructed Ruth to file her lawsuit.

“For a short while, Jerome and Schuman were able to lure and exploit Carter’s younger brother, Aaron Carter (“Aaron”), to participate in their plot,” Nick said. Back in 2019, Aaron spoke out in support of Schuman. However, he later apologized to his brother.

Nick pointed to an October 2022 Instagram Live video where Aaron said, “I made a big apology to Nick by the way on No Jumper for y’all to see. I do not believe at all any of these allegations about him being um, a rapist. I’ve done my research um, everybody involved, all the people I’m not even gonna say their names it's not even worth it but I’ve done my research.

During a 2022 sit-down, Aaron said about the claims, “It’s all fake. But it’s all fake because unfortunately, I tried to play God and stand up for the alleged rape victims of Nick. Okay? And to my brother, I would like to apologize and say, ‘I love you and I’m sorry. Um, you know, I shouldn’t have done that.”

In his new filing, Nick’s lawyer said “Aaron eventually apologized to Carter and publicly exposed the falsity of [Schuman’s] claims about Carter. Despite Aaron’s unequivocal mea culpa, the Schumans disingenuously continue to feign “love” for Aaron and to reiterate and republish his recanted comments.” Nick said, “As long as it suits their agenda, Counter-Defendants are content to exploit and mislead, anyway they can.” Aaron and Nick had been estranged at various points throughout life. Aaron died in November at the age of 34. The case is ongoing.