Nick Carter Reveals Bombshell Witness in Court, Ex-roommate Claims Pop Star Did Not Assault Melissa Schuman
Nick Carter has presented an eyewitness to the court who claimed to be in the same room as the pop star and Melissa Schuman on the night she claimed to have been assaulted — and he said the incident never happened, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Nick has introduced a witness named Tony Bass.
Bass disputed Schuman’s allegations that Carter sexually assaulted her in 2002. As we previously reported, Schuman claimed that when she was 18 and Carter was 22 he forcibly performed oral sex on her and made her perform the act on him.
Schuman said Carter proceeded to take her virginity despite her telling him she was waiting till marriage. She first made her allegations in 2017. She filed a police report but the District Attorney declined to press charges.
As a result, she filed her civil lawsuit in Los Angeles. Carter filed his own lawsuit against the accuser and her father, Jerome.
Carter has denied the allegations through his attorney, claiming, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 - and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family."
- Nick Carter Countersues Sexual Assault Accuser For $2 Million In Damages, Calls It A Smear Campaign
- Aaron Carter’s Credit Card Debt Exposed In Court, Late Singer Owed Thousands Before He Tragically Died
- 'No One Should Be Fooled': Nick Carter Fires Back At Autistic Woman Suing Him Over Alleged 2001 Assault
In his countersuit, he accused Schuman and her father of having a second accuser named Shannon Ruth file her own lawsuit.
Now, Nick has submitted a declaration from his former roommate Tony. “Bass was present on the night in question and, as admitted by Schuman,was lying on the floor just feet away from the bed where Schuman claims that Carter “violently” and “relentlessly” raped her,” the filing reads.
He wrote about the night in question, “As the night grew late and we got tired, we decided to go to Nick’s bedroom. Again, we were all four together. We went to the bedroom because Nick had music equipment in the room, and he wanted to play us some of his new music. Nick and Melissa hopped on the bed while Rachel and I laid down on the floor beside the bed. The four of us continued talking, laughing and listening to music.”
He wrote, “Based on my knowledge and personal observations from the night in question, I believe Melissa’s accusations that Nick sexually assaulted her to be totally false. She was flirting and making out with Nick all night long and continued displaying her affection for him the next morning when we walked to the parking garage. She was lying in bed with Nick three feet away from me and her friend Rachel while she contends she was raped. It did not happen.”
The case is ongoing.