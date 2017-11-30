‘I Don’t Want Anything From You!’ Melissa Schuman Slams Nick Carter Over Alleged Rape

Melissa Schuman accused Nick Carter of raping her when she was only 18 years old in an explosive blog post. Now, the Dream singer is exposing more terrifying details from the alleged incident.

“My manager told me, ‘You know you’re trying to build a name for yourself right now. Everyone’s going to call you fame hungry, that you’re trying to use this to better yourself or get your name out there and at this point there’s nothing we can do,” Schuman, 33, said on The Dr. Oz Show. “I remember telling him, ‘Oh so that’s it… he just gets away with it?”

When asked if she could give the Backstreet Boys singer a message, she cried, “I forgive you. I don’t want anything from you. I wish you only the best. I don’t want your money… I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family. I did this for me because I needed this healing.”

She continued, “I also came forward because I want to inspire other victims, other people who have been assaulted to come forward and know that they have a voice.”

On her blog Melissa Explains It All, she explained how she met Carter on a movie set when he was 22. On their day off from shooting, she went to his apartment with a friend.

“We started to kiss,” she wrote. “He was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative Christian values. I was vocal about this.”

When they went to the bathroom, she claimed he started to unbutton her pants.

“I told him I didn’t want to go any further,” she wrote. “He didn’t listen. He didn’t care. He told me, ‘Don’t worry. I won’t tell anybody.’”

Although she claims she protested, Carter allegedly took off her pants and performed oral sex.

“I told him to stop, but he didn’t,” she wrote. “So I turned off the bathroom light so I wouldn’t see anything. He kept turning the light back on because he told me he wanted to look at me. I remember thinking at that point that maybe after this he will just stop, but he didn’t.”

Carter then allegedly took Schuman to another bathroom to “pick up where he left off.”

“He then took off his pants,” she penned. “I will never forget this moment. He sat himself on the bathroom counter and asked me to perform oral sex on him. I declined, he was upset. He told me, ‘I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me.’”

When he took her to the bedroom, he allegedly “threw” her on the bed and “climbed” on top of her.

“Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex,” she claimed in her post. “I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘It’s all me baby.’ It was done.”

Schuman then cited RadarOnline.com’s exclusive story where Carter was investigated for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old fan at a house party in 2006.

A rep for Carter exclusively told Radar of Schuman’s claims in a statement: “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

In October, Radar reported Carter was investigated for sexual assault during an incident that took place at his friend’s Key West, Florida home on March 26, 2006 and March 27, 2006.

The victim, who Radar chose to not disclose the identity of, claimed Carter allegedly “unbuttoned her jeans and slid his hand down her jeans and underpants.”

The report obtained from the West Allis Police Department in Wisconsin continued, “[The woman] indicated Carter briefly inserted his fingertips into her vagina.”

When she went to the bathroom, his friend Rob Kalouch followed her. She claimed he “pushed her to her knees and exposed his penis.”

“Rob pushed [the woman’s] head towards his penis and inserted his penis into her mouth,” the report continued. “Rob used his hands to push [the woman’s] mouth back and forth on his penis.”

Carter then entered the bathroom and exposed his penis. “[Carter] grabbed onto [the victim’s] shoulder and directed her mouth onto his penis,” the report read.

No charges were brought against Carter or Kalouch and the case was closed in June 2006.

A rep for Carter told Radar in a statement: “The fact is that there was insufficient evidence to charge my client (or the friend for that matter), and therefore no charges were ever pursued by the District Attorney. Nick had no physical contact whatsoever with the woman, and definitely did not “force her to perform oral sex on him” or “insert his fingers in her vagina.” The woman fabricated the claims against Nick for one simple reason – she was hoping to extort money from him.”

