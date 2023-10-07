Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Doja Cat

'Imagine Being a Pick Me for Incels': Doja Cat Slammed for Wearing T-Shirt of Alleged 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde Holding a Rifle

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Doja removed the photos that showcased Hyde on her social media following the backlash.

By:

Oct. 7 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Paint the Town Red singer and rapper Doja Cat is facing criticism after wearing a T-shirt featuring alleged 'Neo-Nazi' comic Sam Hyde in recent social media posts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hyde has a following that includes white nationalists, misogynists, and antisemites.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DOJACAT

Doja Cat is being called out for wearing a T-shirt with Sam Hyde’s face on it.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, posted and then deleted photos of herself wearing the black tee that showcased Hyde holding a rifle.

Fans immediately took to Instagram and X, formally known as Twitter, to express their disappointment over the choice of clothing.

Article continues below advertisement

One person tweeted, "Imagine being a pick me for incels ... like Doja Cat is really trying her best to be canceled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time."

Another person commented, "Doja Cat gets away with being a TERRIBLE person because she has that cringe 'quirky' white incel panderer thing going on for her."

Others have accused her of being a "trailer trash white woman" who is pandering to a "cult following."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Doja has not directly responded to the criticism, but instead posted another selfie in which the shirt is cropped.

MORE ON:
Doja Cat
Article continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old singer has not directly addressed the criticism, and her representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment. However, she posted another photo of herself wearing the scandalous shirt, cropped to remove Hyde's face.

She captioned the picture with several eye-roll emojis, suggesting her annoyance with her fans' remarks.

This is not the first time that Doja Cat has faced controversy.

In May, she claimed her last two albums were a "cash grab" and mocked her fans for falling for it. In July, she criticized her followers for calling themselves "Kittenz," calling them "creepy" and suggesting they "get a job."

doja cat performing in brazil after claims shes quitting music
Source: MEGA

One critic called Doja Cat a 'pick me' for incels.

Article continues below advertisement

Hyde infamously co-wrote "Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace," a sketch-comedy show that premiered on Adult Swim in 2016.

According to Pitchfork, the show was canceled after one season following criticism that it promoted racism and sexism and shared bigoted views.

The following year, Hyde also pledged $5,000 for the legal defense of the founder of the Daily Stormer website, a neo-nazi publication.

When Hyde was asked to comment on the donation, he reportedly asked the reporter if they were Jewish and claimed $5,000 was nothing to him.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doja Cat has been toying with the idea of quitting music since 2022.

When one of her critics wrote, "Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to TikTok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you."

The singer passionately replied, "It's gone and I don’t give a f–- anymore I f–---- quit. I can't wait to f–----- disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead and I’m a f–king fool forever thinking I was made for this is a f–----- nightmare unfollow me."

She temporarily updated her Twitter handle to "I quit" at the time.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.