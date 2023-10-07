'Imagine Being a Pick Me for Incels': Doja Cat Slammed for Wearing T-Shirt of Alleged 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde Holding a Rifle
Paint the Town Red singer and rapper Doja Cat is facing criticism after wearing a T-shirt featuring alleged 'Neo-Nazi' comic Sam Hyde in recent social media posts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hyde has a following that includes white nationalists, misogynists, and antisemites.
Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, posted and then deleted photos of herself wearing the black tee that showcased Hyde holding a rifle.
Fans immediately took to Instagram and X, formally known as Twitter, to express their disappointment over the choice of clothing.
One person tweeted, "Imagine being a pick me for incels ... like Doja Cat is really trying her best to be canceled and un-famous again just so she can get back to those racial chat rooms full time."
Another person commented, "Doja Cat gets away with being a TERRIBLE person because she has that cringe 'quirky' white incel panderer thing going on for her."
Others have accused her of being a "trailer trash white woman" who is pandering to a "cult following."
- Federally Indicted 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Rips Co-Star Jennie Nguyen For 'Infuriating' Racist Posts, Newcomer's BFF Lisa Barlow Radio Silent
- Doja Cat’s Mom Demands Singer's Estranged Father Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
- Doja Cat's Estranged Father Congratulates Her On Grammy Win After Being Hit With Divorce Papers
The 27-year-old singer has not directly addressed the criticism, and her representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment. However, she posted another photo of herself wearing the scandalous shirt, cropped to remove Hyde's face.
She captioned the picture with several eye-roll emojis, suggesting her annoyance with her fans' remarks.
This is not the first time that Doja Cat has faced controversy.
In May, she claimed her last two albums were a "cash grab" and mocked her fans for falling for it. In July, she criticized her followers for calling themselves "Kittenz," calling them "creepy" and suggesting they "get a job."
Hyde infamously co-wrote "Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace," a sketch-comedy show that premiered on Adult Swim in 2016.
According to Pitchfork, the show was canceled after one season following criticism that it promoted racism and sexism and shared bigoted views.
The following year, Hyde also pledged $5,000 for the legal defense of the founder of the Daily Stormer website, a neo-nazi publication.
When Hyde was asked to comment on the donation, he reportedly asked the reporter if they were Jewish and claimed $5,000 was nothing to him.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doja Cat has been toying with the idea of quitting music since 2022.
When one of her critics wrote, "Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to TikTok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you."
The singer passionately replied, "It's gone and I don’t give a f–- anymore I f–---- quit. I can't wait to f–----- disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead and I’m a f–king fool forever thinking I was made for this is a f–----- nightmare unfollow me."
She temporarily updated her Twitter handle to "I quit" at the time.