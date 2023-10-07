'Imagine Being a Pick Me for Incels': Doja Cat Slammed for Wearing T-Shirt of Alleged 'Neo-Nazi' Sam Hyde Holding a Rifle

The 27-year-old singer has not directly addressed the criticism, and her representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment. However, she posted another photo of herself wearing the scandalous shirt, cropped to remove Hyde's face.

She captioned the picture with several eye-roll emojis, suggesting her annoyance with her fans' remarks.

This is not the first time that Doja Cat has faced controversy.

In May, she claimed her last two albums were a "cash grab" and mocked her fans for falling for it. In July, she criticized her followers for calling themselves "Kittenz," calling them "creepy" and suggesting they "get a job."