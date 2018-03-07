Fans Rip Jill Duggar’s ‘Bigoted’ Hubby Derick For Calling Jazz Jennings A Male

Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard was axed from Counting On after lewd remarks he made about one of the network’s other stars, transgender woman Jazz Jennings. And now, Derick is getting berated online by angry fans for slamming Jennings a second time!

The Dillard drama unraveled shortly after a fan tweeted Jill’s husband to let him know how “disappointed” she was when Derick, 28, tweeted “’transgender’ is a myth” months ago.

In typical Derick fashion, he hastily tweeted back and took another jab at Jennings, 17.

“Hi, please realize that I never said anything against him,” the disgraced TLC star said of Jennings.

That’s when fans ripped into Derick by informing him that he used the wrong pronoun to refer to the I Am Jazz star.

“If you are uncomfortable or against using the pronoun ‘her’ you could just use the name ‘Jazz’,” one Twitter user fired back. “You don’t have to go out of your way with the ‘he’ and ‘him.’ It would be the kind thing to do. Just sayin.”

Another fan responded with two middle finger emojis for Jill’s husband.

The heated commentary continued on Facebook.

“You are a hypocrite and a child abuser and a bully,” said one user on the Dillard Family Facebook page.

Another angry Facebook user called Derick an “ignorant piece of sh*t”, while another fan called Derick’s views “bigoted, misinformed and so disrespectful.”

Despite Derick’s offensive behavior in recent months, his wife Jill was recently spotted photographing herself in bed with him.

What do you think of the backlash? Sound off in the comments!

