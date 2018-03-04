Jill Duggar Posts Photo Of Herself In Bed With Disgraced Husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar showed she’s standing by her disgraced husband Derick Dillard in a new Instagram post.

Actually, Jill is lying by her man, as yesterday, she shared a photo of herself in bed with Dillard and their two little sons.

Jill happily captioned the shot, “Saturday morning snuggles,” as the couple smiled at the camera. She had her arm around baby Samuel, who is five months old, and Israel, 2, was lying between his mom and dad.

Derick got fired from the Duggar family reality show Counting On after his shocking social media attacks on fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, who is transgender, but it’s unclear if the show, the new season of which just debuted on TLC, will include his wife at all.

Fans recently thought Jill might be pregnant again—after Derick posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Samuel, with prenatal vitamins in the background!

Followers assumed the vitamins could mean Jill was again with child–but there has been no confirmation of that. Jill’s sisters Joy-Anna and Jinger and their spouses plus her brother Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra all were expecting babies at the same time—and Joy-Anna recently gave birth! Joy-Anna’s shotgun wedding scandal has riled fans, and meanwhile, Jill looks like she’s closer to Derick than ever, despite fan uneasiness about how he attacked teen star Jennings.

