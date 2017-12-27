Duggar Lie! Joy-Anna Looks Further Along In Pregnancy Amid Sex Before Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar has come out of hiding to share a bump photo. After the Counting On star has been accused of having sex before marriage throughout her pregnancy, a doctor exclusively tells RadarOnline.com that she appears further along in the rare photo!

“She looks like 32 weeks or so,” Dr. Sean Henry, who is host of the women’s health podcast Your V Life and who has not treated the 20-year-old, told Radar.

Duggar married Austin Forsyth on May 27, 2017. If she conceived on her wedding night, she would be about 30-and-a-half weeks pregnant.

They were first accused of having a shotgun wedding when they moved up their big day from October 2017 to May 2017.

When Duggar announced her pregnancy in August, three months after their wedding, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photo.

In a second bump photo, OBGYN Dr. Sean Henry told Radar she looks “around 24 weeks pregnant” as opposed to five months.

Instead of giving monthly bump updates like her sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, she has remained off social media for the most part of her pregnancy. She even opted out of being featured in the Duggar’s Thanksgiving and Christmas photos.

“They don’t really want the due date shared,” a source close to the couple previously told Radar. “They prefer to keep it private.”

Having sex before marriage wouldn’t come as a shock, as they’ve admitted to breaking courting rules in the past.

Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they’re engaged.

When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” she said during a Counting On reunion special.

