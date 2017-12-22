Busted? Duggar Family Hiding Joy-Anna’s Due Date Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar has remained in hiding during the final months of her pregnancy after being accused of conceiving her first child with Austin Forsyth before their wedding. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Duggar family is keeping her due date under wraps!

“They don’t really want the due date shared,” a source close to the Counting On stars told Radar. “They prefer to keep it private.”

As Radar readers know, Duggar and Forsyth were first accused of having a shotgun wedding when they moved up their big day from October 2017 to May 2017.

When Duggar announced her pregnancy in August, three months after their wedding, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photo.

PHOTOS: Inside The Duggar Family’s House Of Horrors

In a second bump photo, OBGYN Dr. Sean Henry told Radar she looks “around 24 weeks pregnant” instead of five months.

Duggar has been in hiding in recent weeks, as she hasn’t shared a photo displaying her bump since November 11. Instead, she posted a selfie with her husband on December 1.

She was even missing from the Duggar Thanksgiving photos.

PHOTOS: Duggar Family: 12 More Secrets & Scandals!

Despite the family’s strict no sex before marriage policy, the shotgun wedding scandal doesn’t come as a shock. Duggar and Forsyth have admitted to breaking courtship rules in the past.

Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they’re engaged.

When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” she said during a Counting On reunion special.

PHOTOS: Meet The Duggars! The Juiciest Secrets Of All 28 Family Members Exposed

If the couple did conceive before their wedding, they could be due within the next few weeks.

Do you think they had a shotgun wedding? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.