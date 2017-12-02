Joy-Anna Duggar And Husband Austin Forsyth Conceal Her Baby Bump In New Photo

Is Joy-Anna Duggar continuing to hide how many months pregnant she is after her shotgun wedding scandal? The Duggar daughter, 20, and her husband Austin Forsyth took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of them flying in a small plane.

“Heading down to Mississippi for a wedding!” the caption for the Arkansas couple read as they both wore headphones and smiled. But there was something missing as the photo of Joy-Anna wearing a casual tee shirt ended just below her breasts, giving fans no opportunity to see her burgeoning baby bump!

After Joy-Anna and her husband announced she was pregnant this summer, not long after walking down the aisle, they were hit by shotgun wedding rumors. As Radar has reported, Joy-Anna and Forsyth’s pregnancy news shocked fans with the swiftness. The alleged pregnant before marriage scandal erupted or the conservative Duggar family known for mandating no sex before marriage because of religious values.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth further surprised fans by knowing the gender of their baby just three months after their wedding! Joy-Anna’s pregnancy was announced in August. While Forsyth has admitted he overstepped his bounds on the Duggars’ strict courting rules, the two haven’t commented on the shotgun wedding speculation.

However, the family appears to be trying to squash the talk—when the Duggars recently posed for happy Thanksgiving photos, pregnant Joy-Anna was nowhere to be seen!

Joy-Anna has merely said, “I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

