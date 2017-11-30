Something To Hide? Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Not Pictured In Newest Family Photos

The Duggars posed for happy Thanksgiving photos, but pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar was nowhere to be found!

Joy-Anna and her growing baby bump were missing when the family got together to celebrate the holiday, and some speculate the reason is because she may be hiding the truth about when she actually conceived her child.

“We had a wonderful time together over the past few days, lots of delicious food and the making of new memories that will last a lifetime! We were so thankful to have kids and grandkids under one roof,” the Duggars gushed on their blog.

Even reformed sex addict Josh Duggar was pictured with his wife Anna and their children, but Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsythe, were conspicuously absent.

While her sisters were effusive with their pictures of their growing bellies during their pregnancies, Joy-Anna fueled speculation that she had a shotgun wedding when she only posted three photos of her bump since announcing she was expecting after her wedding in May.

The newlywed was accused of having sex before marriage, a huge no-no in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s book.

Joy-Anna was busted covering up her belly in the month leading up to her wedding, which aired on the family show Counting On.

Do you think Joy-Anna is hiding something by not posing in family photos? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

