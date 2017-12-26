Where’s Joy-Anna? Duggar Missing From Christmas Photos Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal

CHRISTmas is our most favorite time of the year, we love spending it with family & friends, and eating lots of amazing food! But, that's not the real reason for this time of year, It's Jesus Christ. He came to earth to die in our place and gives each of us the choice to receive His gift of salvation or to reject it. If you don't know where you are going to spend eternity, please, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, repent from your sins and you can be saved! That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. (Romans 10:9)

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:25pm PST