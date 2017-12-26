Where’s Joy-Anna? Duggar Missing From Christmas Photos Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal thumbnail

Exclusive

Where’s Joy-Anna? Duggar Missing From Christmas Photos Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal

The 'Counting On' star continues to hide her bump from cameras!

By
Posted on
Where’s Joy-Anna? Duggar Missing From Christmas Photos Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal thumbnail
View gallery 9
Where’s Joy-Anna? Duggar Missing From Christmas Photos Amid Shotgun Wedding Scandal
1 of 9
Joy-Anna Duggar spent another holiday in hiding! The Counting On star was missing from the Duggar family Christmas photos amid her shotgun wedding scandal. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal if she joined her family for the holiday with her husband Austin Forsyth.
Joy-Anna's sister Jessa Seewald posted photos from her family's Christmas celebration. The pictures featured their brother Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Caldwell, who just announced their pregnancy with their first child last week.
The photos also included Duggar siblings and grandchildren opening presents and playing with toys.
Missing from photos were Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth. The two have remained out of the spotlight ever since rumors surfaced that they conceived their child before their May wedding.
Joy-Anna did hide from the cameras, as a source close to the family exclusively told Radar that they celebrated Christmas with the Duggar family. She also wasn't photographed for the Duggar family's Thanksgiving Day photos.
Instead of posting a photo, the couple shared a bible verse to celebrate the holiday. "CHRISTmas is our most favorite time of the year, we love spending it with family & friends, and eating lots of amazing food," they captioned the verse. "But, that's not the real reason for this time of year, It's Jesus Christ. He came to earth to die in our place and gives each of us the choice to receive His gift of salvation or to reject it. If you don't know where you are going to spend eternity, please, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, repent from your sins and you can be saved!"
They were first accused of having a shotgun wedding when they moved up their big day from October 2017 to May 2017. When Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy in August, three months after their wedding, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the reality star, told Radar that she looks "four to five months pregnant" based on the bump photo. In a second bump photo, OBGYN Dr. Sean Henry, who also has not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar she looks "around 24 weeks pregnant" instead of five months.
If the couple did conceive before their wedding, they could be due within the next few weeks. "They don't really want the due date shared," a source close to the Counting On stars previously told Radar. "They prefer to keep it private."
Do you think they had a shotgun wedding? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Do you think they had a shotgun wedding? Tell us in the comments!

Comments