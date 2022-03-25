Change Of Heart? Doja Cat 'Still Plans' To Perform In Brazil After Meltdown Claiming She's Quitting Music

Doja Cat is still planning to take the stage in Brazil this evening, despite her recent Twitter firestorm in which she seemingly quit the music biz.

A source close to the Streets singer, 26, told TMZ on Friday the pop star still plans to perform tonight and not only that, "she's looking forward to it."

Drama with fans apparently reached a boiling point after word spread that Doja's headlining set at Paraguay's Asunciónico festival on Tuesday was canceled due to severe weather conditions.