Miley Cyrus Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Lightning Strikes Private Jet In Terrifying Flight Incident

Miley Cyrus confirmed that she is “safe” after her private jet was struck by lightning with her crew and loved ones aboard in a scary mid-flight incident.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” the Wrecking Ball singer, 29, began on March 23. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm.”

Due to the severe weather conditions, they had to make an emergency landing and were unable to fly into Paraguay, forcing Miley to cancel her performance at the Asunciónico festival. “I LOVE YOU,” she added with a heartbroken emoji.