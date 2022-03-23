Putin 'Firebomb Attack' As Man Seen Hurling Molotov Cocktail At Kremlin

According to a video uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday, a Russian man can clearly be seen hurling a lit Molotov cocktail at the Kremlin – the building that is not only Russia’s main house of government but also where Russian President Putin is assumed to be residing in as he oversees and operates his country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In the video, which was reportedly uploaded by a Russian individual who was not involved with the attack but was simply driving past the country’s capital when the firebomb attack took place, shows a still unnamed Russian citizen lighting the homemade bomb before aggressively hurling it at one of the Kremlin’s exterior walls.