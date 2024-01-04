Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Jets Off to Bahamas for 'Much-Needed' Getaway as Disgraced Actor Rots in Prison

The Almost Famous actress spent the holidays at the Goldwynn Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, beaming with her sister, Chyna , and basking in the heat alongside brother-in-law Billy Baldwin . They were also joined by the couple's three kids.

Danny Masterson 's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips , jetted off to the Caribbean for some fun in the sun on a "much-needed" trip shortly after the former 'That 70s Show star found out his prison fate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Phillips spent the holidays at the Goldwynn Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, beaming with her sister, Chyna, and basking in the heat alongside brother-in-law Billy Baldwin.

"It's a rockin' Christmas here in the Caribbean," Chyna shared with her followers. "Billy and I are here with the whole family and close friends."

Phillips appeared to be in good spirits during their getaway, smiling for the camera in a YouTube video shared by Chyna documenting their stay at a luxury retreat which costs anywhere between $480 up to $1,130 for one night depending on the time of year and busier seasons.

"I don't even know how to describe the joy and satisfaction," Phillips shared. "I'm so happy to be here with the fam, we're just really enjoying our time together."