Danny Masterson's Ex Bijou Phillips Jets Off to Bahamas for 'Much-Needed' Getaway as Disgraced Actor Rots in Prison
Danny Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, jetted off to the Caribbean for some fun in the sun on a "much-needed" trip shortly after the former 'That 70s Show star found out his prison fate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Almost Famous actress spent the holidays at the Goldwynn Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, beaming with her sister, Chyna, and basking in the heat alongside brother-in-law Billy Baldwin. They were also joined by the couple's three kids.
"It's a rockin' Christmas here in the Caribbean," Chyna shared with her followers. "Billy and I are here with the whole family and close friends."
Phillips appeared to be in good spirits during their getaway, smiling for the camera in a YouTube video shared by Chyna documenting their stay at a luxury retreat which costs anywhere between $480 up to $1,130 for one night depending on the time of year and busier seasons.
"I don't even know how to describe the joy and satisfaction," Phillips shared. "I'm so happy to be here with the fam, we're just really enjoying our time together."
The excursion was just weeks after Phillips filed for divorce in a Santa Barbara court, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her split from Masterson following 12 years of marriage after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in his rape retrial.
Masterson was earlier found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his career.
"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during the most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter," her lawyer Peter A. Lauzon told PEOPLE.
At the time, Phillips asked for full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter and for their assets to be divided by the court, to which Masterson later agreed.
Masterson has since displayed a shaggy beard and longer hair in a new mugshot released in late Dec. after he was transferred from jail to North Kern State Prison, where the disgraced sitcom star underwent the classification and reception process for new inmates.
Although he's got a three-decade sentence ahead, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Masterson can use his time behind bars to learn skills for a post-prison career "to ease" his transition back into the real world for when that day comes.