Chris Brown Tells Judge The Dog Who Attacked Housekeeper Had No Violent History After Shocking Injury Photos Released

chris brown dog attack pp
Source: mega;supplied
By:

Jan. 4 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Chris Brown scored a small victory in the legal battle brought by his ex-housekeeper over a vicious dog attack that went down at his Los Angeles mansion.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion brought by Brown asking that a default entered against him be vacated.

chris brown dog attack
Source: mega

WARNING: The injury photos posted below are graphic.

As we previously reported, in 2021, the housekeeper, who brought the case using the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued Brown over a December 2020 incident involving a Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka named Hades.

Doe said the animal attacked her while she was taking out the trash. She said Hades ripped parts of her face, arms, and legs off.

In her suit, Doe claimed Brown came outside and instructed his team to quickly remove the animal from the home.

“That group took the dog and dumped him in a pound in Humboldt County where he was euthanized a few days later. The dog’s chip connected the dog’s ownership to the defendant Chris Brown,” Doe’s lawyer claimed.

chris brown dogs lawsuit million shows court evidence no violent history lawsuit trial
Source: RadarOnline.com.

One of Doe's injury photos used as evidence.

Doe said she feared for her life during the ordeal. She claimed she had to undergo medical procedures and had permanent injuries. The housekeeper submitted a series of graphic injury photos in a recent motion.

The housekeeper demanded $71 million in damages from Brown. The entertainer demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.

He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Brown argued Doe caused her injuries by provoking Hades.

chris brown dogs lawsuit million shows court evidence no violent history lawsuit trial
Source: RadarOnline.com

One of Dog's alleged injuries.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” Brown’s response read.

Doe sued Brown and his company Black Pyramid. In June 2022, the court entered a default against Brown for failing to respond to the lawsuit by a certain deadline. Brown filed his official response to the suit weeks later.

The default was never set aside despite him filing his answer. Recently, Brown pleaded for the default to be vacated before the upcoming trial.

chris brown dogs lawsuit
Source: INSTAGRAM/@CHRIS BROWN

HADES

Doe could potentially seek a default judgment or obtain damages against Brown due to the default being in place. Brown said he the default was due to a mistake and he had fully engaged with the suit for months.

Doe pleaded for the default to not be vacated. At a recent hearing, the judge sided with Brown and granted his motion.

chris brown dog attack
Source: MEGA

The judge said Brown had presented evidence that he does not personally own the dog that attacked Doe. The singer also claimed, “he had no advance knowledge that the dog might be dangerous, the dog had never before bitten or attacked anyone.”

Previously, Brown's security guard claimed he was the owner of the dog. Doe said the dog's chip said the owner was Black Pyramid.

The trial is scheduled to start later this month.

