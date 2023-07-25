Judge Sides With Chris Brown in Lawsuit Over Dog Attack, Approves 8-hour Mental Exam of Singer’s Ex-housekeeper

A Los Angeles judge has approved Chris Brown’s demand his ex-housekeeper sit for a lengthy mental examination — after the woman claimed a vicious dog attack at his home caused her emotional distress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the lawsuit brought by Patricia Avila said the singer’s former employee will have to appear at a doctor’s office within the next 30 days.