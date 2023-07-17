Chris Brown Demands Ex-housekeeper Submit to 8-hour Mental Exam in Battle Over Vicious Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded his ex-housekeeper sit for a mental examination after she claimed to have been traumatized from watching the singer's dog allegedly maul her sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the entertainer has asked a court to force his former employee Patricia Avila to show up to be grilled by a medical professional.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown was hit with two lawsuits over an incident where his dogs attacked Avila’s sister.
Avila demanded unspecified damages for the emotional distress she suffered watching her sister be mauled by Brown’s Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades.
Avila’s sister filed her own lawsuit demanding $71 million in damages for her injuries.
In Avila’s case, Brown said his ex-housekeeper does not allege to have been bit by the dog but only claimed to have suffered and “continues to suffer mental injury as a result of” the attack.
“[Avila] stated that she still suffers from emotional distress symptoms and that she still requires ongoing treatment to address those problems,” his motion read.
Brown said his legal team has made numerous attempts to schedule an examination for Avila but she has not cooperated.
The singer said the exam will take 8 hours with various tests. A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the separate case, Brown denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused Avila’s sister of provoking his dog which caused the attack.
He accused Doe of causing her injuries when she “teased, abused and mistreated” the animal.
Brown’s lawyer wrote, “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”
The singer recently scored a small victory when a judge postponed the September trial until December to allow him time to gather evidence.