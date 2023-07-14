Chris Brown scored a small victory after a judge agreed to push back the trial start date in the singer’s war with his ex-housekeeper — over a brutal dog attack she claimed he tried to cover up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Brown asked the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the $71 million lawsuit to push the scheduled trial date of September 26, 2023, to the end of December.