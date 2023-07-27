Chris Brown’s ex-housekeeper has demanded their upcoming trial be postponed claiming the singer has delayed the case by failing to sit for a deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Patricia Avila, who worked at Brown’s home with her sister, asked the court to take the scheduled trial date of November 2 off the calendar.

Avila claimed Brown has “continued to stall and delay” the case.