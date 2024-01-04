Carol Burnett’s Daughter Suffers Setback in Fight to Regain Visitation of Son After Allegedly Getting Sober
Carol Burnett’s daughter will be forced to wait months before she can make her case in court for visitation with her 16-year-old son to be reinstated.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge postponed the scheduled January 10 hearing on the matter.
The comedian’s daughter Erin Hamilton was set to testify in court but will now have to wait until March 19 — due to an issue with the court’s schedule.
The court ordered all parties involved to appear at the next hearing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2020, Carol and her husband Brian Miller filed to be appointed conservators of Erin’s son Dylan.
The couple said their daughter had a long history of drug addiction. Carol said Erin was not fit to care for Dylan.
“In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time,” Carol revealed in her petition.
Carol claimed Dylan’s father was not suitable to be her grandson’s caretaker either. The court appointed Carol and Brian as temporary conservators. Weeks later, the couple appointed a third party named Jodi Pais Montgomery to take over.
Jodi previously worked as a co-conservator on Britney Spears’ conservatorship.
In the conservatorship, Erin was awarded monitored visitation with her son once per week for two hours.
However, months later, a court-appointed lawyer for Dylan accused Erin of violating the rules by communicating with Dylan behind Jodi’s back. The attorney claimed Erin had “run into” her son while his father was exercising his visitation.
The lawyer asked that Erin’s visitation be suspended due to her “erratic” behavior. In addition, he requested that she be ordered to take random drug tests.
Erin will be called to explain the alleged violations. The judge will determine whether the visitation will be reinstated during the upcoming hearing.
Erin told RadarOnline.com, “I miss my son tremendously. He means more to me than anything.”
“I think that my mom thought she was doing what was right,” Erin said about her mother obtaining the conservatorship. “And I think at the time it was the right thing. I just think it’s gone on long enough. I appreciate my mom and everything that she has done for me and my children.”
Erin said she was sober.
“I just want to say that it’s been a long road to recovery,” she said. “There’s been some ups and there’s definitely been some downs and I feel sad that my mom and I are so estranged. She’s a wonderful woman who I’ve put through the wringer for sure, but I’m not the person that I used to be.”