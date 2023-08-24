Judge Tells Carol Burnett’s Addict Daughter To Appear in Court After Stripping Her of Visitation of Teen Son For Violating Court Order
Carol Burnett’s troubled daughter Erin Hamilton will have to appear in court if she plans to fight to win back visitation of her 16-year-old son Dylan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has told Erin to appear for a hearing on January 10.
The judge said he would allow Erin to make an argument for her visitation to be reinstated. In addition, he will determine whether Carol’s daughter will be forced to submit to random drug testing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2020, Erin’s son Dylan was placed under a conservatorship by Carol and her husband Brian Miller. She claimed their grandson did not have a stable home environment and they wanted to take over.
Carol told the court, “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”
At the time of the filing, the comedian said Erin had threatened to take her own life and had recently been placed on a 5150 hold by the police. She claimed Dylan’s father had his own issues and was unable to care for the child.
Carol said the incident led her to file for a conservatorship. The court appointed the comedian and her husband as temporary conservators until they hired a third party named Jodi Pais Montgomery to replace them.
Jodi previously worked as a co-conservator for Britney Spears.
In the conservatorship, Erin was awarded visitation with Dylan. Per the court order, she was allowed to have monitored visits once per week for two hours.
Recently, Dylan’s court-appointed lawyer wrote a report claiming while the teen is “thriving,” Erin recently violated the court order.
The lawyer said that Erin initially participated in monitored Zoom calls with Dylan. However, she allegedly started to try and communicate with Dylan without Jodi being aware.
Erin recently moved back to California from Hawaii, per the filing, but has yet to contact Jodi to arrange visits. Instead, the lawyer claimed Erin “ran into” Dylan while he was having visitation with his father.
The report said, “Reportedly because of the coincidence of the encounter, the 3 then proceeded to have dinner at the restaurant next to the market where the alleged chance encounter took place. The incident was not reported to guardian Jodi after the incident by either mother, father or Dylan. Nevertheless, Jodi has since been made aware of the incident.”
The lawyer questioned how Erin knew about Dylan’s location and wrote, “this incident is a brazen violation of this court’s orders by mother. It is unclear why mother acts as if the clear and specific orders made by this court do no apply to her.”
The court-appointed counsel asked that Erin’s visitation be suspended due to her “erratic and unpredictable conduct.” He also asked that she be ordered to submit to random drug testing.
Carol previously spoke about her daughter’s issues with addiction. After filing for a conservatorship, she said, “Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson.”