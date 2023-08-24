Judge Tells Carol Burnett’s Addict Daughter To Appear in Court After Stripping Her of Visitation of Teen Son For Violating Court Order

The judge said he would allow Erin to make an argument for her visitation to be reinstated. In addition, he will determine whether Carol’s daughter will be forced to submit to random drug testing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2020, Erin’s son Dylan was placed under a conservatorship by Carol and her husband Brian Miller. She claimed their grandson did not have a stable home environment and they wanted to take over.

Carol told the court, “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”