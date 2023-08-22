‘Erratic and Unpredictable’: Carol Burnett’s Daughter Stripped of Visitation For 16-year-old Son, Lawyer Demands Random Drug Testing

Back in 2020, Carol and her husband Brian Miller filed to be named temporary guardians of their grandson. The duo explained their daughter Erin had suffered “severe substance abuse and addiction issues.”

The comedian told the court, “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”

In court documents, Carol and her husband explained Erin had threatened to take her own life and had even been recently placed on a 5150 hold by police. She said the incident led to her filing for a conservatorship of her grandson to take him out of his “unstable, unpredictable” situation.