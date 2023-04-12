Drama Erupts In Carol Burnett’s Guardianship Battle Over Addict Daughter’s Son

Carol Burnett will be celebrating her 90th birthday this month but the legendary comedian’s family drama continues in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we first reported, back in 2022, Carol and her husband Brian Miller filed a petition to be appointed temporary guardians of their grandson.

The couple explained their daughter Erin Hamilton, who was the mother of the grandson, had suffered from “severe substance abuse and addiction issues.” Carol told the court, “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”

In the filing, Carol revealed Erin had threatened to take her own life and was even placed on a 5150 hold by police. The comedian said the incident led her to file the petition. She said Dylan’s living environment had long been “unstable, unpredictable, and unhealthy for a child.” The Department of Children and Family Services reportedly investigated Erin in 2018 and 2019.

She claimed the child’s father had his own issues and was unable to take care of the minor. Carol and Brian were appointed temporary guardians. However, months later, they asked the couple for Jodi Pais Montgomery to take over.

The judge agreed with the decision and signed off on Jodi, who worked as Britney Spears’ co-conservator, being the temporary guardian. Last year, the court granted Erin visitation of her son. The judge said Carol’s daughter is allowed to have monitored visits one time per week for two hours confirmed 48 hours in advance.

Erin’s move indicated she planned on seeking to regain custody in the future. Now, in newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Erin’s lawyer Matthew Papas informed the court he has been suspended from practicing law for one year — leaving her without representation in the court. Erin has yet to inform the court of a new lawyer.

At the time of her initial petition, Carol released a statement explaining the legal situation. "Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson," she said. "Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur," Burnett added.