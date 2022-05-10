Frail-Looking Carol Burnett, 89, Makes Rare Appearance With Husband, Weeks After Guardianship Battle Over Teenage Grandson
Carol Burnett appeared frail, holding onto her husband's arm for balance while walking into a ritzy restaurant for Mother's Day. The legendary comedian — who turned 89 years old last month — was spotted on a rare outing to celebrate motherhood despite none of her children being there to partake in the festivities.
Burnett dined with her musician husband, Brian Miller, on Sunday at celebrity hotspot Plow & Angel restaurant in Montecito, CA. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actress was seen wearing dark-colored slacks, a black turtleneck, and a white sweater.
The mom of three accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses and a bright red purse.
Miller, who married The Carol Burnett Show star in 2001, slipped into all black while treating his wife to a lavish meal for two. Instead of dining outside, the couple opted to sit in the main restaurant area.
According to the outlet, they chowed down on sliced avocado with vinaigrette dressing and lamb chops covered in mint jelly. The duo capped off the celebratory meal with dessert, including a French crepe. Burnett also appeared to indulge in a pink cocktail.
Burnett's Mother's Day was bittersweet. Her oldest child, Carrie Hamilton, died in 2002 at the age of 38 from cancer. Her daughter Erin Hamilton has struggled with addiction, and Burnett recently stepped in over the guardianship of the 53-year-old's teenage son.
As Radar exclusively reported, the comedian asked the judge to appoint Britney Spears' former conservator Jodi Montgomery to be her grandson Dylan’s official guardian.
The judge signed off on the request, giving Jodi the authority to approve Erin’s visits with her son. Burnett and Miller previously asked to be Dylan's temporary guardians, revealing Erin “suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues.”
She added, "In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”
A hearing has been scheduled for August 2023 where the judge will decide if Jodi's guardianship over Dylan is still necessary.