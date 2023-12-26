Carol Burnett's Daughter Set to Testify in Court as She Fights For Time With Son After Allegedly Getting Sober
Carol Burnett’s daughter Erin Hamilton will be called to testify in court as she attempts to regain visitation with her 16-year-old son.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Erin will appear for a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 10.
Erin’s testimony is expected to last 45 minutes. The father of Erin’s son is also scheduled to appear in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2020, Carol and her husband Brian Miller filed a petition to place their grandson Dylan under a conservatorship.
Carol claimed her daughter Erin had a long history of drug addiction and could not provide a safe home for Dylan.
The entertainer told the court, “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”
At the time of her filing, Carol said Erin had recently threatened to take her own life. She said police placed her daughter on a 5150 hold.
In her paperwork, Carol claimed Dylan’s father was not suitable to take care of the child.
Carol and Brian were appointed temporary conservators. A couple of months later, the couple selected a third party named Jodi Pais Montgomery to replace them. Jodi had previously worked as a co-conservator in Britney Spears’ now-terminated conservatorship.
As part of the conservatorship, Erin was awarded monitored visits with Dylan once per week for two hours.
A lawyer appointed to represent Dylan in the case accused Erin of violating the agreement by attempting to communicate with her son without notifying Jodi.
- Carol Burnett’s ‘Addict’ Daughter Awarded Visitation With Son Following Multiple Rehab Stints, Comedian Reveals In Court
- Carol Burnett Hires Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator To Manage Guardianship Of Grandson Due To Daughter’s Drug Issues
- Britney Betrayed: Spears 'Cannot Believe' Mom Discussed Health Battle In Court Docs
The lawyer claimed Erin said she “ran into” Dylan while he was having visitation with his father. In addition, the attorney did not believe the story. The lawyer said she believed Erin violated the rules by seeing Dylan without a monitor.
The court-appointed counsel asked that Erin’s visitation be suspended due to her “erratic and unpredictable conduct.” He also asked that she be randomly drug tested.
Carol’s daughter will testify next month as she attempts to see her son. The comedian is not listed as a witness.
Last month, Erin told RadarOnline.com that she desperately wants to see her son. At the time, she claimed it had been six months since she spoke to Dylan.
“I miss my son tremendously. He means more to me than anything," she said.
“I think that my mom thought she was doing what was right,” Erin told RadarOnline.com about her mother obtaining the conservatorship. “And I think at the time it was the right thing. I just think it’s gone on long enough. I appreciate my mom and everything that she has done for me and my children.”
Erin said she had been sober for months.
“I just want to say that it’s been a long road to recovery,” she said. “There’s been some ups and there’s definitely been some downs and I feel sad that my mom and I are so estranged. She’s a wonderful woman who I’ve put through the wringer for sure, but I’m not the person that I used to be.”
“I love her unconditionally and I hope one day she can love me the same,” she added.