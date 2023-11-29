Exclusive Interview: Carol Burnett's Daughter Reveals She's Sober, Ready to Fight For Son After Being Stripped of Visitation
Carol Burnett’s troubled daughter claims she's sober and ready to make peace with her famous mom with the hope of re-establishing visitation rights with her son, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Erin Hamilton told RadarOnline.com she understands why her legendary mom and her husband Brian Miller went to court to become the guardians of her 16-year-old son Dylan.
But, Hamilton, who claims to be clean, said she dearly loves her son and plans to comply with any court mandate to communicate with the high schooler who she hasn’t spoken to in six months after violating a judge’s strict visitation guidelines.
“They’re not letting me communicate with him until further notice. They said six months which would end in February,” said Hamilton who now works in a treatment center helping other addicts. “I do hope the judge reinstates our visitation.”
“I miss my son tremendously. He means more to me than anything," she added.
The humbled Hamilton also admitted she doesn’t hold a grudge against her six-time Emmy Award-winning mother who became a household name in the 1970s with her hugely popular The Carol Burnett Show.
“I think my mom did with the she thought it was right,” Hamilton told RadarOnline.com. “And I think at the time it was the right thing. I just think it’s gone on long enough. I appreciate my mom and everything that she has done for me and my children.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge named the 90-year-old comedian as Dylan’s temporary guardian in 2020 after she claimed Hamilton suffered from “severe substance abuse and addiction issues.”
“In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time,” the beloved entertainer stated in court papers after her daughter threatened to take her own life.
Hamilton was granted supervised visitation that was monitored by a court-appointed third party named Jodi Pais Montgomery, who had previously worked as a co-conservator in Britney Spears’ now-terminated conservatorship.
But Hamilton was accused of violating the rules when she attempted to contact Dylan without informing the conservator. Hamilton’s visitation rights were suspended for six months after the violation was reported to the judge.
Hamilton told RadarOnline.com she is ready to move forward with her life, and her son, and if possible, mend the fractured relationship with her mom.
“I just want to say that it’s been a long road to recovery,” she said. “There’s been some ups and there’s definitely been some downs and I feel sad that my mom and I are so estranged. She’s a wonderful woman who I’ve put through the wringer for sure, but I’m not the person that I used to be.”
“I love her unconditionally and I hope one day she can love me the same.”
A judge has ordered Hamilton to appear for a hearing on January 10, 2024, according to court documents.