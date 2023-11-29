Exclusive Interview: Carol Burnett's Daughter Reveals She's Sober, Ready to Fight For Son After Being Stripped of Visitation

Carol Burnett’s troubled daughter claims she's sober and ready to make peace with her famous mom with the hope of re-establishing visitation rights with her son, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Erin Hamilton told RadarOnline.com she understands why her legendary mom and her husband Brian Miller went to court to become the guardians of her 16-year-old son Dylan.

But, Hamilton, who claims to be clean, said she dearly loves her son and plans to comply with any court mandate to communicate with the high schooler who she hasn’t spoken to in six months after violating a judge’s strict visitation guidelines.