Jason Derulo Reveals Millions Made Off TikTok in War With Ex-Manager, Singer Says He’s Responsible For Social Media Fame

Jason Derulo denied he owed his ex-manager $1 million in commission and demanded the man’s lawsuit be thrown out of court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Derulo scoffed at Frank Harris’ claims he was still owed money for projects he secured for the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, Derulo’s ex-manager Frank Harris sued the singer for $1 million in alleged unpaid commissions. In his lawsuit, Harris said he served as Derulo’s manager for 23 years and took credit for “engineering [Derulo’s] artistic style, career, and brand.”

Article continues below advertisement

His suit read, “Harris, among other things, represented Derulo's business interests, managed and protected his professional reputation, negotiated contracts on his behalf, planned shows and tours, created marketing and branding strategies, promoted Derulo's music, and assisted Derulo's artistic development.” Harris said he agreed to part ways with Derulo in September 2022. However, he said their deal required Derulo to pay him a 15% cut of all revenues from projects he worked on, even if he wasn’t his manager.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit demanded in excess of $1 million in damages. In his newly filed motion, Derulo admits that he entered into an agreement with Harris in 2000 when he was a minor. “For 22 years, Harris earned a commission on every cent Derulo made,” the motion read. Derulo explained that the initial deal was for 5 years and expired in 2014. The deal paid Harris 20% of Derulo’s “gross earnings” from any and all “engagements, contracts, and agreements” in the “Entertainment Industry” entered into or substantially negotiated during the five-year term.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Derulo said after the deal expired in 2014, “their relationship would automatically terminate, and Derulo agreed to pay Harris tiered residual commissions that decreased over time. The singer said he agreed to pay Harris 15% on deals in the first year after the initial deal expired. He said the deal had the commission being paid to Harris drop to 10% in the second, third, and fourth years following the expiration of the initial deal.

Derulo said for the fifth and every year after the expiration of the initial deal, he agreed to pay Harris 5% in commissions. The singer said Harris’ claim they agreed to continue working with the same terms of the 2009 deal after the 2009 deal expired is not true. He said they made it clear the commissions would drop every year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Harris said he was consistently and promptly paid the full amount requested until September 2022. Derulo did not deny this in his motion. He revealed that in 2020 he was forced to pivot due to the pandemic. Derulo said he formed a new business venture where he began creating and producing branded content for social media, including on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

“Harris had no role whatsoever in these endeavors and, without Harris’ involvement, Derulo became hugely successful on TikTok. Yet, Harris was inadvertently paid 20% commissions on Derulo’s social media earnings to the tune of millions of dollars,” Derulo’s lawyer said.

“In September 2022, when Derulo advised Harris that he believed Harris was not entitled to a share of this TikTok revenue, Harris was infuriated. Their inability to reach an agreement on this issue ended their relationship,” the motion claimed. Derulo said Harris has no case and it should be thrown out. A judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Derulo was hit with another lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment by a female singer. He denied the accusations.